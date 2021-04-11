Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4,237.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 499,713 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

