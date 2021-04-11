Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,086 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The St. Joe by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

