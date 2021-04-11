Raymond James Comments on Interfor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities cut Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE IFP opened at C$32.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.27. Interfor has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

