Raymond James Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CVE QST opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

