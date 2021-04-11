Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Radware alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Radware by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.