RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.73. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,660 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a P/E ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.