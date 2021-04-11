RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.73. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,660 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a P/E ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

