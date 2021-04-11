RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
