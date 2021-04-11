RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.