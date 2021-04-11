Quant Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $39.16 or 0.00065135 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $472.80 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.