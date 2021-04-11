Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to “Positive” by Barclays

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

