QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN’s revenue growth across all geographies and operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were impressive. Strong sales for product groups used in the COVID-19 response drove the top line. Robust orders for the QIAcuity series of digital PCR platforms and FDA’s EUA approval for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Kit look encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion and a raised full-year outlook are impressive. QIAGEN’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, lower QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis test sales due to adverse trends in the Asia-Pacific region and adjusted gross margin contraction are also worrying. A weak solvency position, foreign exchange instability and tough competition persist.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

