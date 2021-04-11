Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

