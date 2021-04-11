Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

