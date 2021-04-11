Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issued By Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

