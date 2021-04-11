Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Raised by Analyst

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.06.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$742.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

