Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Midwest Holding Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Midwest in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDWT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MDWT stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Midwest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Midwest in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.