Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

DFS opened at $100.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

