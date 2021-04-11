Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

