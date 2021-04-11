Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,589 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

