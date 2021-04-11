Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

