Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

