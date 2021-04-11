Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 237,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

