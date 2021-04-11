Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

