Puma’s (PUMSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $11.03 on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

