pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,464.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for $17.95 or 0.00030193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $169,374.51 and approximately $5,464.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

