ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $354,180.25 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.12 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

