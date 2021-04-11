Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Head-To-Head Review

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.49 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -182.40 Leaf Group $154.96 million 2.08 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Leaf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Proofpoint and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 15 0 2.83 Leaf Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $142.35, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Leaf Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

