Private Trust Co. NA Takes $379,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,223 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,664 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.