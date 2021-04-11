Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

