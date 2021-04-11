Private Trust Co. NA Invests $598,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

