Private Trust Co. NA Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

