Private Trust Co. NA Has $626,000 Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $192.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

