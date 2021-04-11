Private Trust Co. NA Has $573,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,297,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $614.24 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.16 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.