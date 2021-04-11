Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 158 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.