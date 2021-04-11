Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 254 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $235.68 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

