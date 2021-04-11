Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,880 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

