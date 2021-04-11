Private Advisory Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

