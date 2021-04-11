Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 735.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 379,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $42.77 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 267.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.