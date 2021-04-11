Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

