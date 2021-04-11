Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLRN opened at $126.85 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.08.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.