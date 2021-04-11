Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 968 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Ingredion stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.