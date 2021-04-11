Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 695 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $240.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.99. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

