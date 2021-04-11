Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 814 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

