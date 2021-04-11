Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133,673 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,014,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

