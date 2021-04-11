Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 373 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

CSL stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

