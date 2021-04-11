Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.43

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PMO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.43. The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

