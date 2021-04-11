Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 298.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.