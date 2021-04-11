Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Raised to $80.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

