Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.01. Precipio shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 306,543 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.
Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.
