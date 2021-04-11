Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.01. Precipio shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 306,543 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

