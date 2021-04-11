Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $1,418,408.53 in Stock

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Porch Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

