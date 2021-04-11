pNetwork Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $71.53 million and $20.86 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00609395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031768 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,647,602 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.